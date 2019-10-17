What to do in Waco: Oct. 18-20

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Friday, Oct. 18

Silobration 2019 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave. | Includes a Midway, Ferris wheel, 40+ artisans and shop vendors, food trucks

Climate Change Art Exhibit | 2 p.m. | Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave. | through Nov. 2 | Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter

FIJI Fright Night | 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Fountain Mall | till Saturday | Haunted house with food trucks, lawn games, Halloween movies and a photo booth

AXO Block Party | Fountain Mall | 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Christian French concert for AXO’s philanthropy — food trucks, activities, information about the philanthropy and Domestic Violence Awareness

Guerrilla Troupe Improv-o-ween | 10:30 p.m. | Jones Theater in Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $3 at the door, cash prefered but venmo accepted — Come in costume for a chance to win a prize!

Saturday, Oct. 19

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Avenue, across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse

Fall Fossil Festival | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend | Paint a free pumpkin, pet a camel, dig in our mock dig pit, and more! For $5 talk to rangers and see the world-famous in-situ fossil bed (in an air-conditioned building!)

Guerrilla Troupe Improv-o-ween | 8 & 10 p.m. (Two shows!) | Jones Theater in Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $3 at the door, cash prefered but venmo accepted; say “trick or treat” when you pay for some candy | Come in costume for a chance to win a prize!

Jurassic Tour | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave | Tickets $24 – $29 | Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic through the Ice Age period and discover dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years! The main exhibit features over 50 life-size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat

Sunday, Oct. 20

