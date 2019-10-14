Baylor business graduates make connections at homecoming alumni reception

By Michael Knight | Reporter

Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business held an event allowing business alumni from the department to celebrate their return to campus and reconnect as a part of Homecoming weekend.

Mitchell Neubert, associate dean for research and faculty development in the business school, talked about the importance of keeping connections with people in the department post-graduation.

“I think it’s important to stay connected after Baylor for a lot of reasons,” Neubert said. “Maybe they have something they can offer in terms of coming back and speaking to students, or maybe they can learn some things about what we are doing that they want to support. It’s kind of a win-win coming back and having fun at their alma mater and maybe reconnecting with professors.”

The event served as a family gathering too, with many alumni bringing their kids to visit and experience the campus, as well as to meet other alumni from the business school. There was a photo booth available with various props where those in attendance could pose in front of a “Baylor University Hankamer School of Business” background and receive special Homecoming print-outs of the pictures.

The reception lasted three hours and had nearly 400 people RSVP, and even more who arrived without having signed up.

Robert Ingram, director of the Baylor Business Network in Alumni Engagement, said that networking was also a key part of the night.

“It’s all about networking,” Ingram said. “Keeping those connections…you never know when you might need one of those connections that you made here tonight.”

The reception also had several other activities for the attendees to participate in. Throughout the night, jazz music was played throughout the conference room by a live band consisting of a saxophone, guitar, bass and drums.

They also served hors d’oeuvres and desserts at the event that the guests could enjoy while engaging with their fellow alumni.

Throughout the business school’s reception, graduated students of Baylor had plenty of opportunities to continue to build a strong network of connections. For more information about the Baylor Alumni Network and to learn about making those connections, visit the program website.