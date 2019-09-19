Baylor to hold events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage

By Sophie Acebo | Reporter

Sept. 15, the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries, marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Baylor, through the Department of Multicultural Affairs, will kickstart a variety of events centered around Hispanic culture, all being open to any student who wishes to take part.

Events include a Listening Session on Wednesday, a Faculty, Staff and Student Mixer on Friday and a Hispanic Heritage Banquet on Oct. 4.

Madelynn Lee, graduate apprentice for the Department of Multicultural Affairs, said Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of celebration for students.

“It’s a time to celebrate Hispanic culture across all of the different countries that entails,” Lee said.

A variety of student organizations will come together to host events between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 that will center around a diversity of cultures and, as Lee emphasized, the events are not only for students of Hispanic heritage.

“It’s not just for Hispanic students; it’s for all students, so we really want to be intentional of having other students come in and learn about Hispanic culture and what that’s all about,” Lee said.

Mission junior Jennifer De La Fuente is the Department of Multicultural Affairs’ liaison between the department and LatinX Coalition and is working closely to ensure a multitude of events to commemorate the month ahead.

“There are a lot of different activities coming but they all serve the same purpose, and that’s just to showcase Latino culture at a social event,” De La Fuente said.

For De La Fuente, Hispanic Heritage Month holds a special place for her that ties her to her family and roots. It has taught her more about the culture she is proud to be a part of.

“I think, for me, it feels like there’s a space for me, and my culture is being celebrated and acknowledged … properly and appropriately,” De La Fuente said.

When it comes to the entire Baylor community, Hispanic Heritage Month is meant to be inclusive for all and is an opportunity for all students to learn about different cultures that contribute to Baylor’s campus. This is something Lee stresses about the celebration ahead.

“I think part of being a student at Baylor is getting a global and broader perspective, so I think from that standpoint it’s important for students to take initiative in learning about something they may not be familiar with, such as Hispanic culture,” Lee said.

For more information about the month ahead, visit Baylor’s website page on the Department of Multicultural Affairs.