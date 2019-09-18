Trendy boutique personalizes experience

By Megan Tullos | Contributor

It’s no secret that Waco has it’s fair share of boutiques, but when Matthew and Kristin Postert opened Apricot Lane Boutique, something truly special arrived in Waco.

Apricot Lane is a national boutique chain with stores in more than 33 states, but what makes it unique is that individual franchise owners hand-pick all styles themselves. Every Apricot Lane Boutique that you enter is customized for its specific location, and Apricot Lane Waco has an in-store selection that a lot of Baylor girls have expressed excitement about.

McKinney sophomore Avery Philipps has been working at Apricot Lane since August and a large part of why she thinks it’s so popular is largely due to her boss.

“[Kristin] is super trendy and super cute,” Philipps said. “She’s also physically in the store a lot, so when customers comes in she gets to greet them personally.”

Kristin has been working in retail for 15 years, which lead up to the opening of her Apricot Lane Boutique in October 2018. Sioux City, Iowa, junior Isabel Hamburger loves the selection of different prints and styles that Apricot Lane provides.

“I love shopping at Apricot Lane,” Hamburger said. “They have so many cute pieces for game days and they seem to follow Baylor trends really well. Animal print is really popular right now and they have a great selection of it!”

Apricot Lane’s ability to personalize local style has largely contributed to its success here in Waco, and it has continually grown in popularity among Baylor students since it’s opening.

“I’m a people person, and the thing that I love the most about working at Apricot Lane is helping people feel good in what they wear,” Philipps said. “It’s important for people to leave feeling confident and comfortable.”

According to Kristin, the store only orders six of each items at a time to ensure that they’re able to keep up with the latest trends.

Nationally, Apricot Lane is an extremely charitable company. Their brand-wide cause is human trafficking prevention, but Apricot Lane lets each franchise owner invest in their community as well

“We are really focused on supporting the Waco community,” Kristin said. “Two examples of this come to mind — for back to school we picked two local teachers and fulfilled their school supplies list, and for Christmas we held an angel tree lighting in store and then fulfilled many angels ourselves.”

Des Moines, Iowa, senior Audrey Crites said that the combination of community involvement and personalization makes Apricot Lane Boutique the perfect place to shop.

“Apricot Lane is one of my favorite shops in Waco,” Crites said. “I’m inspired by their mission and I love their clothes! It’s awesome that I can feel good about shopping at a store I love.”

Apricot Lane is located at 2444 W Loop 340 #14.