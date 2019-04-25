By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

We’ve all been there. Stressed, overwhelmed and unsure of how we are going to get through the extensive list of commitments and assignments written out for the day. Day-to-day life, at times, seems to become a routine, and a cloud of overcommitment and approaching deadlines can hang over your head.

You get home and you are drained — physically, mentally and emotionally.

The cycle continues.

This is why self-care is essential.

The life of an overly committed college student is no simple task. There is the pressure to join, run for and agree to anything and everything. In a world where it can be easy to say yes, it is important to remember to take time for yourself and to slow down.

There is nothing wrong with being a little selfish.

Now, this statement is not one to be taken and run with. In the context of this piece, the concept of taking care of you requires you to practice a healthy balance of looking out for the interest of others and also doing what is best for yourself.

I once heard the words, “You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first.” If you are only pouring into others, without a soul pouring into you, this can lead to problematic issues that can eventually spiral out of control.

Taking care of you can come in many different forms.

For some, this could mean that they need to set aside time each week to catch up on a good book. For others, maybe they need to find more time to get fresh air and take a walk with a friend. Whatever self-care means to you, be intentional by remembering to set aside time for yourself.

With finals right around the corner, pressure, stress and anxiety can arise. It is necessary that you find a healthy balance throughout this time. This may require a deeper level of prioritization and discipline, so that you can get an adequate amount of sleep and test well.

At any age or stage in life, it is essential to get in a habit of taking care of yourself.

In the busyness of life, find times throughout each week to do things that make you happy. Breathe. Relax. Don’t forget to take care of you.