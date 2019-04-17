Student designers to launch inspired collections in Baylor Fashion Show

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Story by Caroline Yablon | Copy Editor, Video by Sarah Gill | Broadcast Reporter

The Baylor Fashion Show will showcase 12 senior apparel design student’s collections at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27 in Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. Each collection contains around six looks that are designed, sewn and financed by the students.

Austin junior Alexandra Davis, co-director of the Baylor Fashion Show, said fashion can apply to everyone and that each person who attends is bound to find something they love in the show.

“There are a bunch of different aesthetics,” Davis said. “There’s definitely some avant-garde ones, but there’s also bridal, there’s streetwear, there’s ready to wear, there’s workwear, athleisure – everything in between so there’s something for everyone.”

Apparel design students have been working all semester in the design studio to create their collections. Each designer’s collection is inspired by a theme. For McKinney senior Madison Dossey, she said her collection was inspired by a mission trip she took to Syrlean Africa in January.

“When we were there, we were working with this safehouse of girls like 14 or younger,” Dossey said. “A lot of them dealt with human trafficking and had been rescued from pretty terrible situations, so my collection is supposed to be kind of a parallel of that. The first garment will appear kind of more restricted and there will be elements of chains and as each garment walks they kind of lessen and just symbolizing the chains breaking.”

Portland senior Kimmy Park said her collection is influenced by traditional Korean clothing, but with an abstracted modern take.

“I was just looking through some inspiration pictures and I saw a hat that had a really unique shape –– I took that and I ran with it,” Park said.

Since apparel design majors work isn’t showcased every day for others to see, the Baylor Fashion Show gives each student the spotlight to share their creative hard work and get their well-deserved recognition.

Students and the Waco community can support these aspiring designers by purchasing tickets: Student tickets are $10 and general admission is $30.