Baseball drops 13-inning decision to UT-Arlington

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Writer

In a midweek road trip game, Baylor baseball suffered a 2-1 extra inning defeat to UT-Arlington.

The 13-inning game was the longest game in the Steve Rodriguez era. It was the Bears’ third extra inning decision of the season, marking the first extra inning loss.

Baylor had 12 hits on the night and stranded a total of 18 runners while UTA had 10 hits and 13 left on base.

Junior backstop Shea Langeliers, sophomore right fielder Davion Downey, senior second baseman Josh Bissonette and freshman first baseman Chase Wehsener all had two hits each against the Mavericks.

Freshman righty Brooks Helmer took the first loss of his collegiate career, just a week after earning his first win, after relieving senior right-hander Kyle Hill, who kept the game going through the 11th and 12th innings. Hill relieved junior righty Luke Boyd, who threw 2.2 innings hitless and scoreless innings and struck out five of the nine batters he faced.

Redshirt sophomore Jacob Ashkinos started for the Bears, holding UTA scoreless and hitless through the first three innings before fellow redshirt sophomore Daniel Caruso took the mound in the fourth. Sophomore lefty Tyler Thomas stepped in for Caruso in the fifth and threw two innings, striking out and allowing only one hit. Ryan Leckich pitched the seventh and got the first strikeout of the eight before Boyd took over the hill.

Baylor took a one run lead on a home run by Downey in the second inning, but the Mavericks came back to tie the game in the fourth on an RBI single by first baseman Dylan Paul.

The Bears had bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning after an intentional walk to senior center fielder Richard Cunningham advanced Bissonette and Wehsener into scoring position with only one out, but a strike out and a fly out left them stranded. Boyd struck out the side to send the game to extras.

Baylor once again loaded the bases in the 10th but couldn’t capitalize. Junior designated hitter Andy Thomas singled to get on base in the 11th and Langeliers followed with a single to center field and advancing to second on the throw, but Downey struck out to send the Bears back on defense.

Senior left fielder Cole Haring tripled to lead off the 12th and Bissonette walked. Wehsener struck out to bring sophomore shortstop Nick Loftin to the plate, but he grounded out into a double play.

UTA shutdown the Bears in the top of the 13th and delivered a double and a single to place runners iin scoring position. Back-to-back walks brought in the winning run for the Mavericks.

Baylor will continue conference play this weekend, hosting the Oklahoma Sooners in a three game series at Baylor Ballpark.

