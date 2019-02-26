Baseball defeats DBU with four home runs

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Writer

Baylor baseball got a 10-4 win over Dallas Baptist University on Tuesday night to extend its win streak. The Bears are now 8-0 on the season.

Head coach Steve Rodriguez said he was proud of the way this team has been coming through in tough situations.

“We hit the ball hard from the first inning on, and I’m really proud that they continued tough at-bats that our guys were taking. Really focusing on execution. Making sure that they did their job on the box,” Rodriguez said. “Really proud of the offense. Really proud of the pitching coming through in some tough situations. … Really proud of the team. It was a really good effort tonight.”

Sophomore outfielder Davion Downey was named player of the game after going 5-for-5 on the night with two monster solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Junior third baseman Davis Wendzel was right there with him, hitting a solo bomb in the seventh and a 2-run shot in the eighth to give Baylor a six-run lead over the Patriots. Downey also tied the record for most hit-by-pitches in the nation after getting beaned for the eighth time this season.

Wendzel said they weren’t really looking to hit them out but the timing was just right.

“I hit two-one hanging slider. I just saw I up and I put the barrel on it, two strike home run,” Wendzel said. “Davion hit a two-strike home run. We’re just trying to have a good approach up there, get the barrel to the ball and it just happens to go out.”

Junior transfer pitcher Paul Dickens made his first start as a Baylor Bear, going three innings, two scoreless, with four strikeouts and allowing two runs. Sophomore righty Jimmy Winston took over the mound for Dickens in the fourth, pitching another scoreless inning before making way for junior lefty Ryan Leckich to pitch in the fifth and sixth. Junior right hander Luke Boyd pitched in the seventh and eighth, striking out three with his slider. Senior closer Kyle Hill finished out the night with three strikeouts and a walk.

Downey said that the bullpen has been doing a phenomenal job.

“Our bullpen’s phenomenal. They’ve been doing an amazing job. Really impressed with how they’ve all stepped up and kept doing what they have to do,” Downey said.

Offensively, the Bears took off in the bottom of the fourth after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning. Junior third baseman Davis Wendzel led off the bottom of the fourth by lining one straight at the Patriots second baseman Blayne Jones. Sophomore right fielder Davion Downey was hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season to get on base. They would both score on RBI hits from freshman first baseman Wehsener and senior second baseman Josh Bissonette.

Wehsener, senior center fielder Richard Cunningham and freshman catcher Kyle Harper were 2-for-4 on the night. Cunningham had two RBIs while Wehsener and Harper had one each.

The Bears turned some outstanding defensive plays including a 4-6-3 double play in the top of the fifth and two unassisted plays at shortstop and first base in the sixth and eighth innings.

Baylor heads to Houston this weekend to compete in the Shriners Hospital for Children Classic.