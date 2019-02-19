Barefoot Campus Outfitters provides unique apparel for Baylor community

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

Established in 2002, Barefoot Campus Outfitters provides unique campus apparel for colleges across the country.

In the Waco location, you can find a variety of items that range from Baylor hats to game day gear to cheer on the Bears. Along with Baylor-specific items, the store sells apparel specific to the Barefoot Campus Outfitters brand.

Abi Skeeler, assistant manager at the Waco location of Barefoot Campus Outfitters, said that game days and holiday weekends are most popular for the store.

“Lately, our most purchased items have been anything with the sailor bear on it,” Skeeler said. “That has kind of become an epidemic this year just because of football and everything like that.”

Skeeler said the Barefoot Waco Instagram is a popular spot for students to find the latest and greatest items that the store has to offer. Barefoot works closely with Baylor students to promote the brand to the student body.

“Hiring students as models plays a big role as also ambassadors,” Skeeler said. “Students advertising our products is a big thing for us.”

There are many discounts and deals that occur at Barefoot Campus Outfitters, and the store has a discounted section located in the back the Waco location.

“We do 15 percent off with a military ID and 15 percent off for alumni,” Skeeler said. “During your birthday month, you can come in and show your driver’s license and get 50 percent off an item. For students, we have a text program that you can sign up for, and you get weekly texts of our deals that go on.”

Barefoot Campus Outfitters is located on Speight Avenue and you can shop in-store or online to show off your school spirit.