How to reserve Foster study rooms in a stress-free way

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Ranging from Moody Memorial Library to the Baylor Sciences Building, students have many options for study spots during finals. The Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation offers space for students of all majors to study, however business majors and students enrolled is business classes have special perks. These perks include access to high technology team rooms.

Mark Gerik, academic technology consultant, said reserving a team room is not a difficult process. Students can either go straight to the room and swipe their ID on the card reader to check out the room on the spot, or they can visit this website. There are 36 teams rooms that are available from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., and they can be reserved for 15 minutes up to two hours.

Georgetown freshman Sarah Jones said team rooms are “helpful for displaying group presentations so we can all look at it.”

Teams rooms include six chairs, a large table, a monitor, a whiteboard and six HDMI cables. If students ever have trouble while studying in Foster, they can reach out to the Technology Commons Lab in 201 Foster with questions.