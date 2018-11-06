At least one injured in car wreck near URSA apartments

By Harry Rowe | Staff Writer

A head-on collision occurred on University Parks Drive Tuesday night, outside of URSA student apartments.

The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. and caused University Parks Drive to shut down temporarily.

“I don’t know if it was Baylor kids or who it was, I just know we had a head on collision right here,” said Patrick Russell, an officer at the scene. “One person, I believe, did have head injuries, and she’s already gone to the hospital.”

Three cars were at the scene of the accident, along with multiple ambulances and police cars. University parks was closed during the accident.

Updates to come.