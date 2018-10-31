Students anticipate favorite Homecoming traditions

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor Homecoming festivities have provided a gathering place for Baylor Bears for more than 100 years. Many Baylor students shared which Homecoming traditions they they are most looking forward to attending this year.

For many freshmen on campus, the traditions are both new and exciting as they anticipate all of the fun activities that have been rumored over campus.

Tomball freshman Hannah Steed said she is most looking forward to attending this year’s parade.

“I think it’s going to be really fun, and there’s so many groups that I know are going to be there,” Steed said. “So, I’m really excited to see them all.”

Tracy, Calif., freshman Shiv Patel said he is a Baylor Football fanatic and is eagerly waiting for Saturday’s game day.

“I’m ready for the football game, and I’m ready to run the line,” Patel said. “You’ll see me out there running. I’m just ready to turn it up. It’s Homecoming time. Let’s go win against Oklahoma State University and show them we can win.”

Douglass, Mass., freshman Lindsey Swyers said she is ready for the festivities to begin.

“I am really excited to see and participate in some of the traditions, because I’ve been hearing about it for the last month and a half,” Swyers said. “One of the most exciting ones to me is the bonfire, because I hear that all of the alumni is coming together. I think that’s just a fantastic way to bring everyone back to the school and experience all of the different generations that Baylor had.”

Jacob Brenton is a third year student at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary.

“What I’m most excited for is the parade and just seeing the entire Baylor community and really a lot of Waco come out and celebrate all the good things that happen here on campus,” Brenton said.

For a full schedule on all that is happening for Baylor Homecoming, you can find more details on Baylor’s website.