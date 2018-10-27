Lady Bears cruise by Langston in first exhibition game

By Noah Torr | Broadcast Reporter

After a busy offseason, the Baylor women’s basketball team hit the court on Friday night in its first exhibition game against the Langston Lions and won 110-45.

Even though the Lady Bears scored more than 100 points, there are still questions about Baylor’s season, especially in regards to who will start at point guard in Alexis Morris’ absence.

Morris was dismissed from the team before the season began due to a “violation of team rules” and without Morris on the roster, head coach Kim Mulkey has to make due with who she already has.

On Friday, Mulkey ran with junior Juicy Landrum, sophomore Didi Richards, and senior Chloe Jackson at point guard and Mulkey said all were successful at facilitating the offense and delivering the ball right where it needs to be.

Fifth year senior Chloe Jackson said her transition from a wing player to a point guard has been challenging, but it’s getting better with more time.

“This past month [Mulkey’s] been drilling me and making sure I do everything right,” Jackson said. “She’s really been on me and I haven’t had many breaks at the point guard position, which is something I’m not used to.”

Baylor offense totaled over 100 points in the game, but managed to rack up 20 turnovers in the process. The Lady Bears also left 20 points on the court by missing 20 free throws in the game.

Mulkey said even though it’s just an exhibition game, free throws are always important.

“Twenty missed free throws might be a Baylor record,” Mulkey said. “You just, you can’t have that. The turnovers, when you’re playing and moving players around like that, you’re gonna have a lot of turnovers. But we can’t have 20 turnovers either.”

The Lady Bears’ next exhibition game will be against Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ferrell Center.