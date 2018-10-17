Cruz, Beto defend stances in last debate before elections

By Molly Atchison | Editor-in-Chief

The final debate between Texas senatorial candidates took place at 8 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio. Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke commanded the podium and the entire state’s attention as they defended their stances on key issues in their state.

Moderated by Sarah Fogany of KENS-5 and Jason Witley of WFAA in Dallas, the congressmen each had 90 seconds for a statement, and then the first speaker had 60 seconds for rebuttal at the end. Based off an off-camera coin toss, Cruz was to be last in the the final closing statements, meaning O’Rourke started off the debate.

The debate began with the moderators asking about how the senate should do electoral protections for the upcoming election season. Both candidates took strong stances against voter manipulation, and it wasn’t until the next question when the two were truly pitted against each other — when they were asked about their views on possible Roe v. Wade change.

“I believe that every human life is a gift from God … The people of Texas, we don’t want to see taxpayers fund and Medicaid fund late-term abortions,” Cruz said. While Cruz was firm in his stance, he abstained from speculation on what the supreme court may decide. Supreme court decisions were a hot topic in this debate, following the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the court on Oct. 6. O’Rourke, however, firmly rebuked the Republican’s choice of candidates, and the idea that Roe v. Wade might be overturned.

Next, the debate moved toward further policy issues, specifically climate change. O’Rourke, who is a supporter of climate-friendly policy, dug into his opponent on this issue, and argued that Texas, a large oil and gas producer, should not be dependent on these products alone.

“We can support Texas being a proud energy leader in oil and in gas, but also in renewable energy — we can continue to grow this economy,” O’Rourke said.

Cruz, on the other hand, was quick to call out his opponent on the fact that O’Rourke supported former president Barack Obama’s Paris Climate Agreement, which President Donald Trump pulled out of this past year.

Cruz stated multiple times that O’Rourke’s plan for Texas did not have the state’s best economic interests in mind. As the debate moved on to other issues, the temperature seemed to drop, and candidates started throwing more direct blows at each other.

“Congressman O’Rourke’s plan would triple your taxes,” Cruz said about O’Rourke’s plan for universal healthcare.

O’Rourke fired back, saying “In a state where the largest provider of mental healthcare is the state penitentiary system … surely we can do better.”

One conversation that came up was the question of hurricane relief efforts, and why each candidate chose to support Houston and the surrounding areas in the ways they did.

“They need a full time senator, not someone who is busy running for president,” O’Rourke said. He also took his 90 seconds to point out that there is still money from Cruz’s emergency relief fund that has yet to be reallocated to Houston for hurricane relief.

At the end of the debate, however, the candidates came to similar conclusions about bipartisanship, respect for women and their view on the political race itself.

“I will say the hardest thing about being in this job is being a dad … Monday morning leaving is really hard,” Cruz said.

O’Rourke agreed, and spoke about his son Henry, saying, “one of the best parts of my day when I am home is getting to walk him to school.” For more debate coverage, check out the Lariat’s twitter feed.