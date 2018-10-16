By Emma Whitaker | Broadcast Reporter

This month marks the one year anniversary of Beta Beta Bwang (BBÔ), a sorority that Edmond, Okla., senior Bethany “Bwang” Wang created as a place where girls can enjoy long-lasting friendships without the pressure of paying sorority dues.

“We started Beta Beta Bwang as a joke that went kinda too far,” Wang said. “After we made the shirts, we realized we needed a wallyball team and then a date dash.”

Wang said the group began to grow and now has bigs and littles, as well as a spaghetti cook-off planned for the future. Wang also said she wants to hold a 30 minute black tie formal, complete with live music and a timer on the wall.

When asked if her sorority is just a Zeta Zigga Zamma for girls, Wang said the two are different. While both organizations aim to be fun, Wang said BBÔ wants to be open to all beliefs, personalities and cultures.

If you’d to get involved with BBÔ, message the organization’s Instagram or contact BBÔ president Katie Nichols at K_Nichols@baylor.edu.