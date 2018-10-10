How to decrease stress during midterms

By Melanie Pace | Broadcast Reporter

The Baylor Counseling Center served one in six Baylor students last year. Dr. Jim Marsh, executive director for counseling services, said many of these visits are stress-related.

Marsh has been working with college students for over 20 years, and he said there are a number of simple ways to ease stress.

He said his first piece of advice is to avoid making too many commitments.

“It may be that students need to cut back on other activities,” Marsh said.

Marsh said students sometimes have to make the decision to cut back for a while and focus on their studies. He also said students need around eight hours of sleep each night to function properly.

“Sleep is vastly underrated,” Marsh said.

A lack of sleep can be related to mental health issues ranging from stress to depression and suicide. Marsh said during exams, sleep is one of the first things to go.

“The problem is it becomes this sort of badge of honor,” Marsh said. Students brag about the lack of sleep they are getting, but do not realize the consequences.

Finally, Marsh said to exercise for 30 minutes everyday. Any form of exercise has stress-relieving benefits.

“It doesn’t have to be running a marathon or anything extreme,” Marsh said.

The Counseling Center is located in the McLane Student Life Center and is open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.