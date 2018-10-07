Soccer comes back to overtake Cyclones in double overtime

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

For the second game in a row, No. 24-ranked Baylor soccer won in overtime. The Bears (11-4, 4-1) took down Iowa State 2-1 on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.

It took Baylor 104 minutes to complete the victory after falling behind in the beginning of the second half of the match. The win closed out the regular season road schedule for the Bears.

Iowa State found the back of the net first, making its way behind the Baylor backline to drive home the first goal of the match in the 48th minute to go up 1-0. This was just the second goal allowed in regulation in Baylor’s five Big 12 matches this season.

The Bears responded just over 20 minutes later when senior forward Jackie Crowther found freshman midfielder Giuliana Cunningham off a corner kick, where Cunningham netted a header to bring the match level at 1-1.

Neither team was able to score another goal to take the lead for the remainder of regulation, with Baylor leading Iowa State in shots taken 22-9. Out of all those shots taken by the Bears, eight were on target, forcing Cyclone sophomore keeper Dayja Schwichtenberg to work harder than Baylor sophomore keeper Jennifer Wandt who faced one shot on target that resulted in the lone goal.

Heading into the overtime and then double overtime, the Bears continued to pressure Schwichtenberg with six more shots, with the final shot coming in the 104th minute. Freshman forward Taylor Moon broke free from defenders, firing in a shot from the top left of the penalty box, landing in the back right corner of the net to give Baylor the 2-1 victory over Iowa State. Moon led the team in shots with five, three of which were on goal.

The goal for Moon was her third on the season, bringing her to nine total points this season. Cunningham’s fifth goal in Ames brought her into a two-way tie with junior forward Camryn Wendlandt for second on the team in scoring this season.

The Bears return home for their final four matches of the regular season, beginning with a matchup against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.