Soccer kicks past Red Raiders for second straight shutout

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer held the Red Raiders back with a 2-0 win Sunday in Lubbock.

The Bears found themselves on the board first in the 31st minute after senior forward Jackie Crowther came off the bench and gathered a blocked shot attempt to net the goal and give Baylor the 1-0 lead at half.

Sophomore keeper Jennifer Wandt had her work cut out for her with three saves coming from each half, compared to Red Raiders’ sophomore keeper Marissa Zucchetto who only had one save in the match from the first half. The offense for Baylor led the teams with five shots while Tech had four.

As the teams came out for the second half of play, Tech offense stepped up to have seven shots, almost doubling their first half total. While they might have had more shots, Wandt held strong and Crowther kept the pedal down in the second half, giving the Bears an insurance score from outside the box, past defenders from 15 yards out, to secure the 2-0 win. Crowther scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the match, bringing her career goal count to 10. She finished the match with three shots, with the two on goal both finding the back of the net.

The Bears’ scoring ranks them among the top 10 most productive offenses in the country, scoring at least one goal for 12 straight matches. Wandt also picked up her sixth solo shutout of the season and the 15th of her Baylor career. She made a season-high six saves to keep the Red Raiders scoreless, after keeping the Horned Frogs from scoring in the previous match.

Baylor closes its Big 12 road schedule as it heads to play West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. at 7 p.m. Friday. The team is then going to face Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames, Iowa. The Bears close the final four games of the regular season over the next three weeks at home.