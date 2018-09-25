Men’s golf takes first at Trinity Forest Invitational

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s golf won the 2018 Trinity Forest Invitational on Tuesday after overcoming a six-shot deficit.

In the final round on Tuesday, the Bears shot 14-under-par 270 to defeat SMU, who shot 28-under-par 824. The final round was the 10th-best round in Baylor program history.

Sophomore Ryan Grider sealed the win for the Bears with a six-foot par putt on the 18th hole. Grider finished in a career-best seventh place at 7-under-par 206 while juniors Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober and senior Braden Bailey tied for 10th place to lead the Bears.

Baylor head coach Mike McGraw said Grider had a tough freshman season, but proved today how valuable he can be to the team.

“[Grider]’s had a long battle back from a tough freshman year. He wasn’t his best last year and he knew it, but I think he’s made more improvement in four months that about anybody I’ve ever seen relative to how he handles himself,” McGraw said. “He’s starting to walk like a champion every day, which is great.”

SMU came in second place, leading the College of Charleston, Florida, North Texas, Arkansas-Little Rock and New Mexico, among teams who finished under par. Sam Houston State, Rice, Ball State, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian also competed in the event.

The Bears next hit the links for the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Oct. 12 at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks in Hockley.