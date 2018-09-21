Soccer falls to Longhorns in Big 12 opener

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer lost its first conference game of the season in Austin as the Bears fell by a score of 2-1 to the Texas Longhorns Friday night after an overtime golden goal.

Senior midfielder Julie James got the scoring started for the game in the 15th minute off a cross from senior defender/forward Ariel Leach at the right wing top of the box for the goal. The goal from James was her sixth on the season and 16th of her career. By the end of the half, the Bears held the lead and had eight shots compared to the Longhorns six. Junior keeper Jennifer Wandt closed out the half without allowing a goal and had one save.

The second half was a different story for Baylor. A little over 11 minutes in, freshman forward Mackenzie McFarland netted the first goal for Texas to draw even with Baylor. The Bears had last minute shots by freshman forward Taylor Moon and junior forward Camryn Wendlandt that rang off the crossbar as regulation time expired.

Both keepers made two saves to keep the match level. Baylor was able to get 10 shots off compared to Texas’ six, but since neither were able to find a way to take the lead, the match was sent into overtime.

Overtime did not last long as Texas sophomore forward Cydney Billups scored off a cross from the left side just 30 seconds in, ending the match with the golden goal. With the loss, Baylor is now 5-4-14 all-time in Big 12 conference openers with a 2-3-1 record under head coach Paul Jobson.

Baylor takes this Sunday off and will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Betty Lou Mays Field to face TCU.