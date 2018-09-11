Women’s golf cards an eighth-place finish at Cougar Golf Classic

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s golf finished the Cougar Golf Classic, tied for 8th place, over Sunday and Monday at Yeamans Hall Club in Hanahan, S.C.

On the first day of the tournament, Baylor shot 3-over-par 291 after a slow start to the day to tie for ninth place, six shots behind the top four teams. Only seven of the 19 teams competing were able to finish on Sunday before weather forced the others to finish the first round at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Senior Maria Vesga led the Bears for their best round, recording a birdie 71 which placed her in a tie for 15. Sophomore Jordan Shackelford made her first collegiate appearance in the lineup Sunday, finishing the day at 5-over 77. Baylor combined for one birdie over the first five holes on the back-9 and finished with seven birdies and an eagle over the last four holes. The 5-under shooting in the final four holes ended up lifting the Bears on the leaderboard to tie for ninth place.

After ending the first round with a strong finish, the Bears shot 2-under-par 286 in the second round, climbing one spot to end the tournament in eighth place at 1-over 577. Sophomore Gurleen Kaur led the Bears in the final round with four birdies and 14 pars, carding 4-under 68 to tie for 15th place.

The Bears made 117 pars, setting them at fifth-most pars out of the 19-team field. Baylor also tied for 10th with 25 birdies through the two rounds and had head-to-head wins over 11 of the teams present.

The tournament was originally scheduled for a third round on Tuesday, but host College of Charleston canceled all home athletic events for the week ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Baylor will hit the links next at the Schooner Fall Classic from Sept. 28-30 at the Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla.