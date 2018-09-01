Cross country opens season with strong performance at Bear Twilight Invitational

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor cross country started off the 2018 season on the right foot with the men’s team placing first and the women’s team placing second at the Bear Twilight Invitational on Friday in Waco.

Competing against runners from Texas State, Incarnate Word, North Texas, TCU and UT-Arlington, the men’s cross country team claimed the top spot with four runners individually placing in the top 10.

Sophomore Jeremy Meadows led the time, placing first in the 6K run with a time of 18:17.2 while sophomore Connor Laktasic (18:35.3) came in fourth, junior Matt Henderson (18:42.0) placed seventh and redshirt sophomore TJ Sugg (18:43.9) took home eighth.

On the women’s side, SMU finished in the top spot with runners placing first, second, fifth and ninth. The Bears came in second with junior Alison Andrews-Paul leading the way in the 4K at third place with a time of 13:48.2. Sophomore Brooke Gilmore (14:07.0) placed seventh and freshman Celia Holmes (14:09.2) placed eighth for the Bears.

The Bears compete at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational on Sept. 7 in Grand Prairie.