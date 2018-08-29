Men’s tennis lands high-level recruit

Baylor men’s tennis signed recruit Finn Bass to a national letter of intent, head coach Brian Boland announced on Tuesday.

Bass, of London, England, reached a career-high International Tennis Federation junior ranking of 44 from playing in several international tournaments.

Boland said Bass is a welcome addition because he has the desire to to be a top-level tennis player and student.

“Finn is undoubtedly one of the top juniors in the world, and he has already had success competing on the professional circuit,” Boland said. “Finn aspires to develop his tennis and play at the highest level of the professional game. He is also a serious student who values the opportunity to continue his education while he pursues his dream of playing professionally.”

Bass will join the team in the January to compete in the spring season, including Big 12 Conference play.

Bass played for England on the 18-and-under team in the 2016 World Championships, after winning national titles in the 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups.

Bass served as Andy Murray’s hitting partner in 2016, when Murray won the Wimbledon title. Bass has also hit with professional tennis players such as: Nick Kyrgios, Milos Raonic, Gaël Monfils and Gilles Simon.

Boland said Bass has the intangibles to fit in at Baylor and that the team is excited to have him.

“Finn is not only a great player, but he is clearly someone that wants to be part of a team and everyone is so excited that he has decided to join our program,” Boland said. “He has the work ethic, character and resiliency to make an immediate and long-term impact on our program and the entire Baylor community. I am honored to welcome Finn and his entire family to Baylor.”

Bass is Baylor’s second signing since Boland was hired as Baylor’s head coach on May 24 this year. Boland also landed Virginia transfer Kyrylo Tsygura earlier this month.