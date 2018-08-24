Sexual assault reported on campus

Baylor police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred Thursday on campus, the university announced Friday in an email to students.

The assault occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday in the general area of North Russell Residence Hall and the Dutton Parking garage, the email stated. BUPD said a man walked up to a woman, grabbed her wrist and assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene after the assault. The man had a ponytail, but no other descriptions are available at this time, police said.



Baylor police said they will be increasing patrols on campus. Police encourage students to walk in pairs, to not use headphones when walking on campus, to use the Police Department’s Security Escort Program by calling (254) 710-2211, to download the BU Campus Guardian app, to be alert and and to BUPD about any suspicious activity.



“This is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” the university said in a statement Friday.

BUPD is requesting the help of anyone who may have been in the area that night. If you observed any suspicious activity on campus Thursday night, please call (254) 710-2222.

