Professional Selling program unites sales, students through competition

By Jenna Welch | Broadcast Reporter

Students that major in Professional Sales in Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business learn to engage in all aspects of the sales process during their time in school.

These students participate in a plethora of competitions both on and off Baylor’s campus. The Business Development competition took place earlier this week, and students said they were able to take part in the development steps of the sales process.

Baylor’s Center for Professional Selling, led by executive director Andrea Dixon, has been named a “top university sales program” by the Sales Education Foundation for the nine years straight.

The seniors in the Professional Sales program said they have thoroughly enjoyed their training over the years, and have attended several workshops and participated in business role playing. Memphis, Tenn., senior Stephen Calciote said one of the most important aspects to these students is the community, in which this program creates.

“These are people you’re going to be getting lunch with on a daily basis, or working on projects together,” Calcote said. “We have really incorporated a family here.”

Professional Sales is largely focused on collaboration, Calcote said. When underclassmen are accepted into the program, they become “Pro Sales littles” and are paired with a “Pro Sales big.” The upperclassmen act as mentors to the new students and guide them through the difficult program.

“We all help each other out –– personally, professionally, spiritually and academically,” said San Antonio senior Susan Sullivan. “Anytime you need help or not sure about something –– because this is a very intense program –– you can just reach out to your fellow Pro Sales students and they will be happy to help you along the way.”

In order to help the students prepare for their Professional Sales careers, the program offers a “student showcase.” Similar to a career fair, the showcase allows students to present themselves to corporate partners and obtain future job opportunities. Although the program requires time and effort, the Professional Sales program has had a 100% job placement for all junior and senior level students.