Trump’s handling of Iran conflict marks death of diplomacy

By The Editorial Board

Since the inception of the conflict in Iran, President Donald Trump’s method of “diplomacy” has been rife with profanity, public humiliation and threats of genocide — and we have stayed silent.

In an April 5 Truth Social post, Trump caused a stir by threatening genocide if Iran refused to open the Strait of Hormuz, a highway for oil transport sitting right on Iran’s border.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F— Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

As the problem with the strait continued, Trump ordered U.S. ships to blockade oil transports by Iran. When Iran continued despite instructions not to, Trump issued a warning through the platform when Iran continued to use the strait, stating, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

Wherever you stand politically, it’s clear that Trump’s tactics are far different from those of any other president regarding the Iran conflict. He doesn’t stop at ultimatums or negotiations; rather, he humiliates, profanes, libels and threatens. And Iran isn’t the only victim.

Throughout the conflict, attacks have targeted various organizations that oppose his tactics. In the last week, Trump has attacked NATO, The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Pope Leo XIV and Iran.

On April 9, Trump urged readers not to trust NATO, writing, “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN.”

When the media attempted to hold Trump accountable for his questionable actions, he responded on Truth Social with attacks on the organization’s character, not the content they produced. In an April 9 post, Trump wrote of The Wall Street Journal, “[They] will, as usual, live to eat their words. They are always quick to criticize, but never to admit when they’re wrong, which is most of the time!”

A few hours later, he called The New York Times and CNN “EVIL LOSERS!!!”

This should concern us. At every turn, Trump has responded to checks and balances with humiliation and attacks on character. The conflict in Iran grows more precarious by the second, yet we are busy picking up the pieces of our own self-destructive government. While others work to establish peace, every threat from Trump risks breaking it.

We are not naive. We know that sometimes, peace can only be established through war. But we also believe that conflict should be navigated with respect for those with whom we share the world. And when we lose respect for others, peace ceases to be possible.

The Iran conflict is unavoidable, no matter where one stands on the political spectrum. In fact, over the years, Republican and Democratic presidents have attempted to solve it.

When former President Barack Obama faced his own conflict with Iran, he signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in July 2015. The deal required Iran to limit nuclear weapon manufacturing in exchange for lifted economic sanctions and Iranian access to frozen overseas money.

Former President George W. Bush navigated the same conflict years earlier and took a much stricter approach. Bush labeled Iran as part of the “Axis of Evil” following 9/11. His policies included isolating Iran from other foreign powers and applying pressure through sanctions and diplomacy.

Neither of these solutions is perfect. In fact, both pushed the conflict off for a few years and delayed the day when Iran and America must reach an agreement or declare war. But this is not a partisan issue — it’s a human decency one. Conflict can be productive if it is navigated with respect for the lives it affects, but Trump has not acted with respect to Iran, America or other foreign powers.

It’s troubling that Trump’s response to the inherited conflict has been characterized by threats and insults. As he wrote in an April 12 post, Iran should be prepared to be “BLOWN TO HELL!” At best, his actions and words lack class. At worst, his actions and words will drive Iran over the edge, and peace will no longer be attainable.