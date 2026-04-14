Baylor star Cameron Carr to enter NBA Draft

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor’s Cameron Carr is expected to enter and remain in the NBA Draft pool, Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday afternoon. The high-flying wing is projected to become the program’s seventh first-round pick in the past six years.

Carr starred for the Bears during his lone season in Waco, leading the team in scoring (18.9 points per game), defensive rebounds (5.1) and blocks (1.3) while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. Among players with his scoring load, he ranked the most efficient scorers in the Big 12.

Baylor’s Cameron Carr had the second-best True Shooting Percentage (62.5%) among all Big 12 players with at least 25% usage. Nationally, he ranked in the 87th percentile of usage and 94th percentile in TS%. Insanely productive season for the first-year starter. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/i7rSGbrCJQ — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2026

After two years of minimal playing time at Tennessee (102 total minutes), Carr transferred to Waco and immediately became the team’s leading scorer. He scored 28 points in his first career start, a season-opening win over UTRGV, the first of 15 20-point performances.

Pundits generally project Carr to be selected in the mid-20s of June’s NBA Draft.

“Carr had a nuclear hot start to the season and has largely settled in as one of the best high-major scorers in the country,” Sam Vecenie wrote for The Athletic in March. “Carr is a terrific shooter with great straight-line slashing instincts, using his long strides and length to cover ground quickly before getting to the rim, and he also has a nice pull-up game from the midrange if his drive gets cut off.”

On Tuesday, Yahoo!’s Kevin O’Connor projected Carr, the son of former NBA player Chris Carr, to go to the San Antonio Spurs at pick No. 20.

“With NBA genes in his blood … Cameron has the skills to make it,” O’Connor wrote. “But at 175 pounds with not a ton of games under his belt, he’s going to get introduced to the NBA’s physicality in a way that might limit his ability to get to his spots as a scorer. So he’ll need patience, and fortunately the Spurs are deep enough that they can provide it.”

The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann, among the biggest public supporters of Carr, has him tabbed as a lottery selection: the “athletic off-ball player” could bring “competent movement shooting” and “punchy finishing at the rim” to the Portland Trail Blazers at pick No. 12.

Carr’s departure comes days after teammate Tounde Yessoufou also declared for the draft, though either player could choose to return before the NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline on May 27. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears will look to reload in the transfer portal as seven of eight rotation players head out the door.