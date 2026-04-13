Littlepage-Buggs drafted to WNBA’s Washington Mystics

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, the Big 12’s back-to-back leading rebounder, was drafted by the Washington Mystics with the No. 30 pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

The four-year starter is one of the most decorated players in Baylor women’s basketball history. After being named unanimous 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Littlepage-Buggs racked up four All-Big 12 honors, two Honorable Mention All-American honors and became one of four players in conference history to lead the league in rebounding in back-to-back years.

Littlepage-Buggs ranks fourth in program history with 1,164 career rebounds and fifth with 44 double-doubles. She joins a Mystics team that ranked third-to-last in rebounds per game in 2025 and focused heavily on the frontcourt in the draft, selecting UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalić in the top 10.

Littlepage-Buggs’ selection marks Baylor’s fifth draft pick in the Nicki Collen era and the program’s 26th overall. She is the Bears’ second WNBA Draft pick signed by Collen, joining former Colorado transfer Aaronette Vonleh (No. 31 pick in 2025). The Bears watched NaLyssa Smith (No. 2), Queen Egbo (No. 10) and Jordan Lewis (No. 24) get drafted after Collen’s first season, matching the program’s record number of three draftees, first set in 2020.