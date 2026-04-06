Sports Buzz: Bears go bust in Vegas, A&T caps another undefeated season 🏀🤸‍♀️

Welcome back to the Monday Tuesday Morning Sports Buzz, where we all agree with the Episcopalian lectionary: it is, objectively, “Tuesday in Easter Week.” (But maybe next time, we can be more creative with the name?)

Let’s get into it.

Men’s basketball goes for broke

Baylor bet it all on black against Oklahoma, but the roulette wheel ran crimson and cream Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The Sooners knocked off the Bears in the College Basketball Crown semifinals, 82-69, before losing the title match to West Virginia in an overtime thriller.

The Bears never found their rhythm, missing 24 3-pointers and allowing 21 points off turnovers. The loss closes the program’s worst finish (17-17) since 2006-07 (15-16), the final season before head coach Scott Drew made his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Bears.

Next up: the transfer portal opens today. Stick around our socials and website for news and analysis throughout the offseason.

A&T caps another undefeated regular season

Acrobatics and tumbling just went undefeated — again. The top-ranked Bears (9-0) knocked off No. 2 Oregon on Monday night in Eugene, 286.810-277.680, for their 59th consecutive victory, including 15 straight over the Ducks.

Baylor A&T hasn’t lost since March 6, 2021. The Bears will advance to the NCATA National Championship on April 23-26 in Azusa, Calif., where they will be heavy favorites to win their 11th title in a row.

Around the horn (Easter edition)

Baseball (18-13, 7-5 Big 12) secured a pair of weekend wins over BYU behind season-high strikeout totals from junior Lucas Davenport (12) on Thursday and senior Ethan Calder (nine) on Saturday. The Bears are 5-1 in their past six Big 12 games and will look to keep the good times rolling this weekend in Cincinnati.

Softball (23-15, 5-5 Big 12) is tumbling after a series of major upsets. The Bears lost a stunner to Houston (20-22, 3-12 Big 12) on Saturday at Getterman Stadium, 10-1, securing the Cougars’ first Big 12 series win this year. On Thursday, the Cougars opened the series with their first conference road win since April 26, 2025. The Bears dropped another game at Getterman on Monday, falling to Lamar 10-8. They’ll look to get back on track this weekend at Kansas.

Track and field set several high-water marks at the Texas Relays in Austin, including a program-record showing in the women’s 4×200-meter relay at 1:31.58. Freshmen Success Oyibu and Alyssa Jones ran the first two legs, followed by sophomore Royaltee Brown and All-American senior Tiriah Kelley. Junior Molly Haywood won the event title in pole vault, besting three-time Canadian Olympian Anicka Newell with a 14-7 ¼ on her final attempt.

Men’s tennis (19-7, 5-1 Big 12) nearly shut out all three weekend opponents, allowing a single point to Utah on Thursday before sweeping Midwestern State and BYU. The Bears will head to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Thursday before hosting No. 5 TCU on Sunday in the Big 12 regular-season finale. The Big 12 Tournament begins April 16.

Women’s tennis (12-7, 7-4 Big 12) bounced back from a 4-3 loss to BYU on Thursday to defeat Utah 4-3 on Saturday. Next, the Bears will head north for road matches at Colorado and Texas Tech before the Big 12 Tournament begins April 15.

As spring has sprung, so too has Jesus from the tomb. The joy of new beginnings extends even to life itself. “Let all things seen and unseen their notes of gladness blend,” wrote one medieval monk — “For Christ the Lord hath risen, our Joy that hath no end!”

It’s another beautiful week for life, Baylor sports and all the mystery in between.

Thanks for reading.

— JPose