SLIDESHOW: Volleyball vs ACU

The Bears and Wildcats share in a moment of prayer after Baylor's 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sophomore outside hitter MJ McCurdy and sophomore defensive specialist Taylor Crain celebrate during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sophomore opposite Grace Carroll prepares for the Wildcats' serve during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sophomore opposite Grace Carroll hits the ball past the Wildcats' defense during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Junior middle blocker Victoria Davis, freshman middle blocker Nadiya Johnson and junior outside hitter Kendal Murphy prepare for the Wildcats' serve during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sophomore outside hitter MJ McCurdy prepares to return the ball during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Freshman outside hitter Ksenia Rakhmanchik spikes the ball during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
The Bears huddle-up during their 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sophomore defensive specialist Taylor Crain jokingly pleads with the referee during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Junior libero Tehani Ulufatu celebrates after scoring a point during the Bears’ 3-0 victory over ACU at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.