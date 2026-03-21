SLIDESHOW: Afrique

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Caleb Garcia | Photographer Members of the African Student Association E Board dance and show off traditional wear during the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Student models mixed both modern clothing with traditional patters to highlight both fashion and heritage at the Afrique event at the sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Heritage wove it's way through the runway during the Afrique event at the SUB on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer A student model shows off her heritage with a Tanzanian flag at the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer A student model shows off her heritage with a Nigerian flag at the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Members of the African Student Association engaged in both traditional and modern dances at the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Attendees were called up to show off their traditional wear and clothing during the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Student models show off during the Afrique event at the SUB on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer The past and the present met with dance at the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer African Student Organization dancing fashion show multimedia Slideshow SUB