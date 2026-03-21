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    Saturday, March 21

    SLIDESHOW: Afrique

    Caleb GarciaBy Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Fashion and culture met on the runway with student models holding their native flags at the Afrique event at the SUB on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    By Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    • Members of the African Student Association E Board dance and show off traditional wear during the Afrique event at the Sub on Friday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    Caleb Garcia is a sophomore hailing from Harlingen, Texas, with a major in Political Science. He loves photography, journaling, and reading endlessly. After graduation, Caleb hopes to pursue a career in federal law enforcement.

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