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    Saturday, March 21

    Baylor WBB freshman guard Marcayla Johnson tears ACL ahead of NCAA Tournament

    Marissa EssenburgBy Sports No Comments2 Mins Read
    Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson announced via social media that she suffered a torn ACL during practice on Wednesday, leaving her inactive for the remainder of the season. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

    Less than two days before Baylor opened NCAA Tournament play, freshman guard Marcayla Johnson suffered a torn ACL in practice Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the postseason. Johnson announced the injury Friday via social media.

    The 6-foot guard had begun to find her rhythm late in the season, scoring a combined 21 points in Baylor’s final two home games while playing some of her best basketball of the season.

    A Tulsa native, Johnson quickly carved out a role as a key piece off the bench, often serving as one of the first substitutions and providing energy, defense and versatility in crucial moments.

    “This definitely isn’t how I pictured experiencing the NCAA Tournament, but I’m still excited to cheer on my teammates from the sidelines,” Johnson said in her post.

    “We needed scoring, and I thought she stepped up,” head coach Nicki Collen said following Baylor’s final regular-season game. “Once she made one, that’s kind of the kid she is — once she makes one, the basket gets bigger. So it’s been fun to watch her get over the freshman hump that a lot of kids hit.”

    Despite her youth, Johnson’s impact did not go unnoticed by her teammates.

    “I’m always proud of her,” senior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs said. “She’s such a hard worker, she wants to get better — it’s kind of like seeing a young me and Bella. She’s doing amazing whether she sees it or not. I love playing with her. If you want somebody to go get it, she’s the person. She listens, she cares and I love Marcayla. She’s going to be great for us down the stretch and in the years to come.”

    With surgery expected in the coming weeks, a timetable for Johnson’s return has not yet been announced. It also remains unclear whether she will redshirt her sophomore season.

    Marissa Essenburg is a senior from Frisco Texas, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She loves spending time with friends and family, playing/watching and writing about sports, traveling, and listening to any and every musical soundtrack. After graduating, she hopes to pursue a career in sports media after potentially getting her masters.

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