Kiersten Johnson finds new life at Baylor in final season

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

In life and in basketball, second chances often come when needed, though not always when expected. For senior forward Kiersten Johnson, that moment came when she arrived in Waco for her final year of college basketball.

Johnson was no stranger to success when she arrived at Baylor. The Duncanville native spent three seasons at Oklahoma, helping the Sooners reach three straight NCAA Tournaments after a decorated high school career at one of the nation’s most prolific programs. But in Waco, her story became about more than past accomplishments — it became about finding new life in a new chapter.

“There are players who are given new life,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “She was part of a winning culture at Oklahoma, so she understands what winning feels like. But for her, she has a lot of gratitude, and I don’t think there’s been a moment where she’s lacked that. It shows in the way she shows up. She’s such an important part of who we are.”

While Baylor may have given Johnson new life, she has given plenty back in return. Her arrival helped fill the void down low after Baylor lost Aaronette Vonleh, who, like Johnson, joined the Bears for her final season. One of four seniors in Baylor’s starting lineup, Johnson quickly established herself as one of the league’s top shot blockers, trailing only Texas Tech’s Jalynn Bristow.

Baylor fans got an early glimpse of what Johnson could bring in the paint when she posted her first double-double, including a career-high 11 rebounds and six blocks, in Baylor’s 74-72 win over Davidson six games into the season.

“I’m thinking, ‘Help my teammates,’” Johnson said following her career night. “I know they have my back, so I’ve got to have theirs. It’s fun because it gets the team hyped, and it gets me hyped too. Being able to block a shot is just fun.”

Her presence around the rim was no accident, but the result of years spent developing against elite competition. The former four-star recruit and No. 24 forward in the class of 2022, Johnson, like several of her teammates, spent her summers on the EYBL circuit playing with ProSkills Texas, where she played alongside a roster featuring seven Division I players.

For Johnson, the journey to Baylor was far from ordinary, but one she embraced every step of the way.

“I had to do a lot of work when I got here. I had to do a lot of learning about myself, and I’ve appreciated everything I’ve gone through because it got me here and where we’re going to go. I wouldn’t be me without my team, the coaches and that support system pushing me.”

While the postseason still lies ahead, Johnson said that more than anything Baylor may accomplish by the end of March, she will most cherish the relationships she has built in Waco.

“Being here has meant a lot to me,” Johnson said. “This has been a new start for me, but I’ve really taken it all in. These girls I’ve met, they’re the best, and they make this so much more fun. I’m having so much fun getting to play with them, and now I can’t imagine my life without them. They’re stuck with me.”

After three seasons at Oklahoma, Johnson came to Baylor for one final year of college basketball. In Waco, she found more than a fresh start, embracing a new chapter marked by gratitude, growth and the relationships that gave her new life.

For the fourth and final time in her career, Johnson is heading to the NCAA Tournament — this time in green and gold. With one last March run ahead, gratitude remains at the center of Johnson’s final chapter in Waco.

“I’ve appreciated my time here, Johnson said. “I kind of wish I had a little more time here, but everything happens for a reason. I’m just blessed to be here [and] that Nicki decided to choose me.”