Baylor alum uses self-taught clothing design business to give back to community

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

For Baylor alum Jacob Davis, creativity and service have always been at the forefront of his life. From working in radiology at a hospital to being a barista at Be Kind Coffee and a self-taught clothing designer, Davis has crafted a life of fullness through expressing himself with self-taught clothing design.

​While Davis’ inspiration stems from a variety of muses, his main source is his grandmother, who passed away from cancer in 2018.

​“A lot of things are dedicated towards her,” Davis said.

​Three years ago, Davis began his path in clothing design by making tote bags.

​“They were terrible,” Davis said. “I still have them just to look at how far I’ve come.”

​Davis dove into experimentation of his skills by making dress shirts for himself, learning every step in his bedroom.

​“I [watched] a lot of YouTube videos and just any books I could find,” Davis said.

​As Davis grew deeper into his fashion identity, he began to craft a range of clothing items and styles, including western wear, boots and bespoke men’s and women’s wear.

Davis stated that historical elements largely influence the aesthetic of his design.

​“I’m really fascinated with history and a story that you can tell,” Davis said. “So a lot of my pieces have World War I uniforms that I took apart.”

​Davis said his purpose in using World War I uniforms is to showcase the often-overlooked details and time that it took to make the attire.

​As for other inspirations, Davis drew on Hispanic culture and memories of his grandmother to create a line of jackets.

​“There’s a yellow one, that one I made for my grandma,” Davis said. “The three Hispanic jackets were made for Hispanic Heritage Month. So I’m donating the proceeds to a scholarship for a Spanish student when they graduate high school.”

​Davis said that even though he’s not Hispanic, he is intentional in paying homage to the culture throughout his design.

​“I’m not Hispanic, but my friends are, and so they’ve helped, especially during my grandma’s passing,” Davis said. “They’ve helped me financially, emotionally, and so paying it back to the Hispanic culture as well as just giving back and keeping my grandma’s name alive.”

For the business side, ​Davis credited his job at Be Kind Coffee with helping him connect with clients.

​Be Kind Coffee co-owner Alex Sanchez said that between working at a hospital, working at Be Kind and owning a clothing design company, Davis keeps extremely busy. However, there is one trait that separates him from the rest.

​“Being of service to others … that’s where it feels like Jacob’s head is at a lot of the time,” Sanchez said.

​As for Davis’ business, Sanchez said “the sky is the limit” for his opportunities.

​“I think Jacob is in a really cool point in this creative endeavor,” Sanchez said. “If he chooses to do that, then this will become a full-time thing that he will be more successful at than he thinks.”

​While Davis’ business continues to grow, his creative vision continues to expand. Previously, Davis has created a dress inspired by stained glass in a local church, as well as a bullfighter jacket.

​“If you can give me the groundwork, I’ll build something from that,” Davis said. “I’m definitely open for commissions, and I think in a unique way.”

​Davis connects with clients and showcases his work through his Instagram, @jaeedav. Davis said it takes around a month to a month and a half for clients to receive a full garment.

​“If you keep trying, you never know what something’s going to lead to,” Davis said. “I started by making really bad tote bags, really bad shirts, and it led to me helping manufacture small brands, making dresses and making a wedding dress.”

​Davis said that, above all else, his company’s priority is to serve others.

“It’s helping my community, everything I do,” Davis said. “I try to give back in a way, whether it’s through school supplies, whether it’s through a scholarship and also representing my grandma.”