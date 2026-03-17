Williams inks Baylor extension after breakout season

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Breakout sophomore guard Isaac Williams IV has signed a two-year deal to “finish my career in Waco,” he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Williams played a key role for the Bears amid a slew of injuries this season, eventually moving into the starting lineup. The Texas A&M—Corpus Christi transfer averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 56.6/48.9/68.5 shooting splits.

Williams led the team’s perimeter rotation players in shooting percentage from the field and beyond the arc. His efficiency heat map is bright red.

Big win for Scott Drew and Baylor's culture of development. Williams' rim pressure has provided a significant offensive boost: Baylor went 4-5 in Big 12 play with IW4 starting and 2-7 with him on the bench. (Left graph is shooting %, right graph is shot density) https://t.co/1s6I9yWQX5 pic.twitter.com/sxrr6l6uZo — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 17, 2026

Baylor (16-16, 6-12 Big 12) took a significant step forward once Williams joined the starting lineup. The Bears were 2-7 in Big 12 play with him on the bench; after his promotion, they finished 4-5.

Williams is the first player to publicly confirm his return to Waco for next season. The Bears retained zero players from last year’s roster, and the lack of continuity affected the team’s on-court chemistry early on.

Baylor will continue recruiting its own players while keeping an eye on the transfer portal and the College Basketball Crown, which tips off April 1.