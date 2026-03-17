Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Wednesday, March 18

    Williams inks Baylor extension after breakout season

    Jackson PoseyBy Updated: Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Sophomore guard Isaac Williams IV drives down the key towards the basket against Washington on Nov. 9, 2025. Brady Harris | Photographer

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

    Breakout sophomore guard Isaac Williams IV has signed a two-year deal to “finish my career in Waco,” he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

    Williams played a key role for the Bears amid a slew of injuries this season, eventually moving into the starting lineup. The Texas A&M—Corpus Christi transfer averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 56.6/48.9/68.5 shooting splits.

    Williams led the team’s perimeter rotation players in shooting percentage from the field and beyond the arc. His efficiency heat map is bright red.

    Baylor (16-16, 6-12 Big 12) took a significant step forward once Williams joined the starting lineup. The Bears were 2-7 in Big 12 play with him on the bench; after his promotion, they finished 4-5.

    Williams is the first player to publicly confirm his return to Waco for next season. The Bears retained zero players from last year’s roster, and the lack of continuity affected the team’s on-court chemistry early on.

    Baylor will continue recruiting its own players while keeping an eye on the transfer portal and the College Basketball Crown, which tips off April 1.

    Jackson Posey is a senior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an armchair theologian and chronic podcaster with a highly unfortunate penchant for microwaving salsa. After graduation, he plans to pursue a life of Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.