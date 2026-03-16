TEDxBaylor talks go online, bring ideas from campus to global audience

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Months after speakers took the stage at TEDxBaylor, the talks are now available for a wider audience to watch. The event featured a variety of speakers, including Dr. Erik Carter, whose talk centered on the inclusion of disabled individuals; Cha Community co-owner Jaja Chen, who spoke about a life-changing moment; and Baylor Director of Student Activities Jordy Dickey, who spoke about building community.

The event aimed to inspire innovation and ultimately change the world. A YouTube playlist of the talks has been released online, allowing viewers to revisit the presentations and giving those who were not able to attend the opportunity to see them for the first time.

Krista Brinser, senior director of external affairs at Baylor, said releasing the talks allows the topics to reach audiences beyond those who attended in person.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” Brinser said. “Not only can you access them if you’re here in Waco, but our intent was always to shine a light on these ideas across the world for a global audience, so now we have the opportunity to do just that.”

Brinser said she hopes viewers who watch the talks online can connect with the wide range of topics presented by the speakers.

“There are so many great topics, from scientific research to information on sleep, which personally resonated with me and was a great reminder of belonging and community engagement,” Brinser said.

One of the talks now available in the playlist comes from Dr. Devan Stahl, associate professor of religion. Her talk, titled “Scan and Skin: Art as Ethical Innovation in Medicine,” focuses on the relationship between art, ethics and medical experiences.

“My short talk is the culmination of almost two decades of work at the intersection of fine art and medicine, and it is good to know that this is now going to reach a wider audience,” Stahl said.

In the talk, Stahl shares her personal experience with chronic illness and how that experience shaped her perspective on art and healing.

“I detail my experiences being diagnosed with a chronic illness and how disorienting that experience was,” Stahl said. “It took a long time to begin to find meaning in my illness, and part of the meaning-making journey took me to an unexpected place — fine art. I hope others will learn to see the transformative power of the arts in aiding healing.”

Stahl said speaking at TEDxBaylor was different from many other talks she has given during her career.

“It was very formative,” Stahl said. “I have given many public talks in my career, but I have not given any in the TEDx style, which requires telling a story, memorizing a script and performing our talks for an intimate audience.”

Another speaker featured in the playlist is Dr. Leslie Hahner, professor of communication, whose talk examines how memes and other forms of visual communication shape how people understand information.

“It’s good to have more exposure to ideas that are nuanced and interesting,” Hahner said. “It’s also been really rewarding to connect with people who’ve watched it and who’ve told me that they learned something from it. Every professor’s goal is to have someone learn something.”

Hahner said she hopes viewers take away a message about how visual communication can shape conversations and public understanding.

“I hope that they take away the idea that any kind of visual tactic, whether it’s a meme or historical propaganda, can be used for good or for ill,” Hahner said. “It’s up to us as community members to define how those choices play out.”

Looking back, Hahner said speaking at the event was both fun and challenging.

“It was so enjoyable to work with a team of people to develop a speech, but it was also challenging,” Hahner said.