I have a 1,000-day Duolingo streak; here’s what I’ve learned

By Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

On June 12, 2023, I decided to start and stick with a Duolingo language learning journey. Today marks the 1,000 days I have stuck with my streak.

Duolingo is a popular language learning app used by over 50 million users daily. It is known for motivating users by keeping track of their learning streaks and the infamous mascot, Duo, the bright green owl.

I had tried — and failed — to stick to a streak many times before. I’ve ventured into French, dipped my toes into Italian and even recently tried polishing my chess skills. However, I decided to stick with Spanish, thinking it may be the most practical language for me to get comfortable in.

Throughout my life, I have tried to start new habits or stick to special routines only to fall out of them within a week or two.

Research says it takes about 66 days to form a habit. For me, it was closer to 100. I had my mind set on hitting the 100-day milestone, and once I reached it, I felt I was in too deep to stop. Why not shoot for 150? It became a no-brainer: do my lesson, get a day closer to my goal, reach the next milestone, repeat.

And so, I kept learning. The streak count at the top of the app was, without a doubt, the most motivating factor for my progress. I also added a widget to my home screen that displayed animations of Duo in varying poses throughout the day. All, of course, highlighting my streak and whether I had completed my daily lesson. Duolingo’s lessons are short and sweet, which I argue is the biggest part of making them attainable.

I joke about being proud of my streak often — I understand it’s kind of a nerdy thing to brag about. It has been my go-to fun fact to share during first-day-of-class introductions or icebreakers.

And even though this accomplishment seems somewhat silly, I can say this with full confidence: I am proud of my streak. Bringing a small, easy routine into my life created a long-term, meaningful habit that has changed my life.

Now to answer the question you have likely been wondering: How good is my Spanish? Honestly, it’s not great.

Duolingo tells me I am a level 21, which they define as being able to chat with a patient person willing to help. My reading and writing are my strongest areas of comprehension, while listening and speaking are trickier. However, the comparison of vocabulary and understanding now opposed to 100 days ago is significant.

I would recommend the app to anyone wanting to learn or practice their non-native language. As someone who has studied other languages in a traditional classroom, I certainly don’t think Duolingo replaces that method of learning. I would opt for other approaches if I were eager to work toward fluency quickly. However, I’ve found it great for building vocabulary, getting comfortable with a new grammatical structure and reading comprehension.

The biggest takeaway from this journey is that the first few weeks of starting something new will always be the hardest. Learning a new language and starting new habits feels tricky and unnatural — but the more you put in, the more you get out. Additionally, I now see long-term goals as more attainable and realistic than I did before.

Plus, it is true that language really does bring us together. Since diving into Spanish, I’ve connected with more people and appreciated new forms of art, like Spanish music and media. Plus, I have quite enjoyed the few short and sweet Spanish conversations I’ve had.

Now I get to choose a new milestone to work toward. Nothing feels quite as significant as the 100-, 500- or 1,000-day marks. Will I stick with my streak till day 10,000? Perhaps we can reconnect in November 2050 and find out.