SLIDESHOW: Holi Celebration

Clouds of pink, blue, green, and yellow powder flow through the air as the Indian Subcontinent Student Association kicks off its annual Holi celebration on Fountain Mall Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
No one's safe as members of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association celebrate Holi by launching fistfuls of colored powder at one another. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Students dressed in white leave Fountain Mall covered in colored powder after the Holi celebration on Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Clouds of powder cover Fountain Mall as members of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association chase one another armed with colored dye. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Participants of the Holi celebration hosted by the Indian Subcontinent Student Association were all smiles Tuesday as friends doused each other in colored powder. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
It's hard to find a plain white t left on Fountain Mall after members of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association flung colored powder at one another during the Holi celebration Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Following a countdown by the students of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association, chaos ensues, with white shirts immediately engulfed in bright pigments as students run across the lawn, laughing and chasing their friends, leaving streaks of color in the air during the Holi celebration on Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Friends become enemies as participants toss their packets of powder at one another during the Indian Subcontinent Student Association's celebration of Holi, a holiday marking the arrival of spring that symbolizes love, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Members of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association celebrate Holi with Bollywood remixes, veggie samosas served with chutney, and bottles of Frooti, before chasing each other around with fists full of colored powder on Fountain Mall Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
This year's celebration of Holi, a Hindu holiday that has been celebrated at Baylor since the 1990s, featured its signature large-scale color powder clash that took over Fountain Mall on Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
