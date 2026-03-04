Close Menu
    Wednesday, March 4

    SLIDESHOW: Holi Celebration

    Jake Schroeder
    Clouds of pink, blue, green, and yellow powder flow through the air as the Indian Subcontinent Student Association kicks off its annual Holi celebration on Fountain Mall Tuesday evening. Jake Schroeder | Photographer

    • No one's safe as members of the Indian Subcontinent Student Association celebrate Holi by launching fistfuls of colored powder at one another. Jake Schroeder | Photographer

    Jake Schroeder is a senior Film and Digital Media major from Frisco, Texas. He enjoys taking photos of friends, sports, and wildlife as well as writing in his free time. After graduating, Jake plans to continue working in sports photography for a collegiate or professional organization.

