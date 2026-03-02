Students serve behind the scenes ahead of Steppin’ Out

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Steppin’ Out 2026. The Steppin’ Out planning committee will host its first meeting Tuesday in preparation for its Day of Service event April 11.

With 1500-plus students participating across various Baylor organizations, the planning committee has plenty to organize before the day arrives. Liberty Hill senior Carlton Schrank is the internal communication coordinator for Steppin’ Out. Schrank said he volunteered his freshman year and wanted to take on more responsibility.

“Service is an active expression of faith and being able to serve continually challenges me to continue to lead with humility and gratitude,” Schrank said via email.

Unlike traditional hands-on volunteering, this committee oversees and coordinates the annual event, according to Houston senior Carrie Humphrey, head student director for Steppin’ Out.

“I think that our planning committee is really, really great because you kind of get that experience of stepping out of your comfort zone and doing something for the Waco community,” Humphrey said.

Santa Clara, Calif., junior Isabella Zailer is the co-director of external communication for Steppin’ Out. Zailer said preparation for the event includes meetings, site visits and more. Despite the hefty preparation, Zailer said it is very manageable.

“Our meetings are about an hour max, and then from there we do our site visits, and that really depends,” Zailer said. “I know a lot of people like to just knock out a bunch in a day, but even then, our site visits only take about 10 to 15 minutes.”

Although most of their recruiting came from Late Night, students are welcome to join the team throughout the year. Students can expect to learn a great deal of skills, stretching themselves beyond their comfort level, Humphrey said.

“I’ve learned a lot of great people skills and stepping out of my comfort zone, and especially stepping out of the Baylor bubble to different parts of Waco, I feel like I have a really good grasp of the community that I wouldn’t have had had I not been a part of the committee,” Humphrey said.

The committee’s impact expands beyond the skills individual members gain, though. Their work throughout the year ensures the event runs smoothly come April.

“On the day of service, they are at headquarters and they’re helping with tool organization and checking in team leaders and sending them on their way, keeping up with groups well at their site, and then they’re for whenever people return,” Humphrey said.

As the event nears, team leaders should check their emails to confirm their involvement in Steppin’ Out.

The day before the event, Steppin’ Out organizers will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Fountain Mall. All are welcome to join in celebrating 40 years of Baylor students serving the Waco community.