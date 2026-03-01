Close Menu
    Sunday, March 1

    SLIDESHOW: WBB at TCU

    Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson lays up a shot past TCU's Sophomore center Clara Silva during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer

    • A TCU fan shows off his College GameDay banner after TCU Basketball hosted ESPN's College GameDay for the first time during the TCU-Baylor Women's Basketball game on Sunday evening at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer

    Jake Schroeder is a senior Film and Digital Media major from Frisco, Texas. He enjoys taking photos of friends, sports, and wildlife as well as writing in his free time. After graduating, Jake plans to continue working in sports photography for a collegiate or professional organization.

