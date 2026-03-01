SLIDESHOW: WBB at TCU

Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson lays up a shot past TCU's Sophomore center Clara Silva during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
A TCU fan shows off his College GameDay banner after TCU Basketball hosted ESPN's College GameDay for the first time during the TCU-Baylor Women's Basketball game on Sunday evening at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Senior wing Darianna Littlepage-Buggs throws up a shot over her defender during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott drives toward the basket past TCU's Senior center Kennedy Basham during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Senior wing Darianna Littlepage-Buggs fires off a three over TCU's Graduate forward Marta Suarez during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott fires a three over TCU's Redshirt Senior guard Taylor Bigby during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson rises up and fires off a shot during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Senior wing Darianna Littlepage-Buggs fires up a three during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson puts pressure on TCU's Junior guard Donovyn Hunter as she brings the ball up the court during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Freshman guard Marcayla Johnson rises up and lets off a shot over TCU's Freshman guard Clara Bielefeld during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott fires a corner three over TCU's Redshirt Senior guard Taylor Bigby during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott lays up a shot over TCU’s Sophomore center Clara Silva during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott puts up a shot over TCU’s Sophomore center Clara Silva during the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Redshirt Sophomore guard Taliah Scott, Head basketball coach Nicki Collen, and Senior wing Darianna Littlepage-Buggs reflect on the Bears' 65-53 loss on Sunday evening against TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Jake Schroeder | Photographer
Jake Schroeder is a senior Film and Digital Media major from Frisco, Texas. He enjoys taking photos of friends, sports, and wildlife as well as writing in his free time. After graduating, Jake plans to continue working in sports photography for a collegiate or professional organization.