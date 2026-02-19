Tradition, community, high energy: What students enjoy about Sing

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Every fall, students pack Waco Hall for All-University Sing, one of Baylor’s oldest traditions. For a few hours, the campus comes together, cheering, laughing and watching student organizations perform in a competition that’s been part of campus life for decades.

Matthew Hardin, alumnus and former member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, said his first Sing was all about the energy.

“Coming together with all my friends and putting on a show and hearing the crowd get involved, that was my favorite,” Hardin said.

Hardin said what makes Sing such a special tradition is the community.

“The sense of community that Sing brings about whenever everyone gets together and puts on their show,” Hardin said. “It’s really cool.”

Putnam Valley, N.Y., senior Christian Dilapi said that he enjoyed the talent in every performance.

“I think one of the best things about Sing is that it gives so many different kinds of talented people opportunities to show off their talents,” Dilapi said. “Obviously, there’s people who are singing, but there’s also people who are just extraordinary at dance, and not to mention the production that goes into it.”

Dilapi said that he believes that it’s the effort that keeps people coming back each year.

“I think it’s how well done all of the acts are,” Dilapi said. “If you have someone, for example, who comes from out of town, and they just hear about this and they go, they’re going to be impressed pretty much by everything.”

Dilapi also said that the preparation is one of the most fascinating experiences of Sing.

“It really is because these students work so hard at what they do, and they come up, and all of them come out with a good product nonetheless,” Dilapi said.

Roanoke freshman Jacey Hamilton hasn’t gone to see Sing before, but is already caught up in the tradition.

“I’m looking forward to watching all my girls in Sing,” Hamilton said. “They’re gonna do so good.”

Hamilton said that she believes the tradition is bigger than any one performance, and believes that what makes Sing so special is the sense of community.

“I just think watching everybody come together, and all be a community, just one school together, is such a special thing,” Hamilton said.

Even as a freshman who hasn’t yet seen the show, Hamilton said she could already appreciate the legacy behind it.

“It’s a tradition that dates back a long, long time, full of super fun singing and dancing with all the organizations,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the rivalry and competition between groups are part of what she’s looking forward to and what makes Sing exciting.

“I definitely think a lot of it is a competition,” Hamilton said. “I think all the organizations enjoy competing against each other and see who can outdo each other.”