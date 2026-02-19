Freshmen find inclusive identity in Sing Alliance

By Aarah Sardesai | Intern

While Greek letters often dominate the stage for All-University Sing, one group stands out as the heart of the competition, allowing anyone with a pair of dancing shoes and a Baylor ID to take the stage: Sing Alliance.

Known for its high-energy themes and open-door policy, Sing Alliance has become the route for many freshmen looking to take the stage during their first year at Baylor. For Waco freshman Zayn Matthews and Montgomery freshman Haley Conner, the organization gave them more than just the stage; it gave them a family.

“As a freshman, this is the only group I can really join,” Matthews said. “I wasn’t looking to join a sorority, and I love that there’s such a great diversity of students. You meet people you’d never cross paths with otherwise.”

Conner, a member of the Golden Wave Band, was initially hesitant to join Sing Alliance until a senior friend convinced her to take the leap.

“It ended up being one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Conner said. “I found a community and friends I would have never met otherwise. Even if you aren’t in a sorority or fraternity, you can still be a part of this massive Baylor tradition.”

While the final performance may look effortless, the road to Waco Hall is paved with grueling seven-hour Saturday rehearsals and complex choreography. For those without a dance background, the learning curve can be very steep.

“The choreographers have so much experience, and many of us have none,” Matthews said. “There’s a bit of a barrier initially, but they are incredibly receptive and work with us until it clicks.”

Conner agreed, noting that her background in marching band helped with the nerves, but the footwork was a new challenge.

“Understanding what the choreographer wants versus what my body is doing is a challenge, but you learn as you go,” Matthews said. “The energy starts building from the first rehearsal all the way to the main performance.”

To fight the fatigue from long rehearsals, Sing Alliance uses a “Family Group” system, which is made up of small groups of 10 students who take breaks, talk and relax with each other after practice.

“We have family groups that give out snacks and take breaks together,” Matthews said. “It ensures that even in a large act, you never feel like just a number.”

The bonding extends beyond the rehearsal hall. Conner highlighted a favorite tradition that solidifies the group’s “all-university” spirit.

“At the end of every rehearsal, we do a chant together,” Conner said. “And after opening night, everyone goes to IHOP. It’s those moments where you realize how nice everyone is; you can just strike up a conversation and be friends with people you’ve never met.”

As the competition inches closer, both students reflected on what a win would mean for the group. While Sing Alliance often competes against well-funded Greek acts, their goal is often the People’s Choice award.

“It would feel very accomplishing,” Conner said. “It just goes to show that all the hard work you put into it means something in the end.”

While Conner plans to perform with her sorority next year, she credits Sing Alliance for giving her a strong foundation. Matthews, however, is already looking forward to leadership within the group.

“I’d love to be a leader for props and backdrop,” Matthews said. “If you’re even a little curious about being on stage, try it. You learn time management, and you make friends for life.”