Calm in chaos: Performers find rest during Sing season

By Isabel Vorst | Intern

The season of All-University Sing can be an intense period of late nights, crowded calendars and piles of untouched homework. During times that can be so chaotic, it becomes essential for students to find ways to rest, enabling them to balance their lives and recharge so that they can do their best and enjoy the process of Sing.

Students participating in Sing said there is a common theme of exhaustion for both the crew and the performers.

Finding rest

Bryant, Ark., sophomore Lochlan Walsh, a Kappa Alpha Theta member, defined rest as doing something you enjoy and find real fulfillment from.

“During college, it can be so easy to orient our rest time towards doing more or turning our brains off by turning to technology,” Walsh said. “However, real leisure involves simply being, not doing.”

Rest can also be a shift in mindset that relieves some of the pressure that comes with the performance.

Marietta, Ga., sophomore Shelby Grace Sparrow, Alpha Delta Pi sing chair, said compartmentalization is a major part of staying mentally fresh during Sing. She also said she prioritizes studying and watching movies with her friends to manage the chaos.

“Rest in this season is often reminding myself that the world is bigger than Sing,” Sparrow said. “So many of my sorority sisters are my best friends, but when rehearsal is over for the day, I tend to give myself a break and spend time with my friends who aren’t in the chapter.”

Places of refuge

Students said one of the most important things to have during Sing is a place to take a break; to leave all the stressors at the door and find peace in solitude.

Walsh said she loves to recharge by being outside.

“I’ll often go for long drives with my windows down or go on walks in Cameron Park,” Walsh said.

Walsh also said some of her favorite places to take breaks on campus are the garden on the bottom floor of Moody Memorial Library or the Garden of Contentment outside Armstrong Browning Library.

“I also enjoy going to the farmers market in downtown on Saturdays … and discovering new places I’ve never been to in Waco,” Walsh said.

Others seek comfort and solace from familiar communities. Sparrow says she tends recharge at her residence hall with her friends.

“I’m grateful to have an incredible community there as well as in my sorority,” Sparrow said.

Faith and affirmations

Walsh said she finds peace through faith, and especially Scripture.

“During this time, I tend to lean heavily on stories in the Bible that involve women showing strength and obedience,” Walsh said. “I love the story of Mary and Martha where Jesus emphasizes the importance is simply being versus doing.”

Another decision she has made during the Sing season is listening strictly to worship music, which she finds brings her a lot of peace during the times of chaos.

Tips for future Sing participants

Sparrow emphasized the importance of organization, quiet time and prioritizing knowing your part well for future Sing participants.

“Color-code your Google Calendar,” Sparrow said. “It helps me so much to see everything I need to attend — Sing and otherwise — laid out in front of me. It may still be overwhelming, but it’s imperative that performers have their schedule locked in their minds. Calendars make it 10 times easier, so I don’t need to remember everything off the top of my head.”

Prioritizing self-care and rest time was Walsh’s main emphasis.

She also advised trying to find healthier things to turn to than just screen time when feeling exhausted. She tries to set her phone aside during homework and avoids social media before bed.

“Try to schedule some time for yourself throughout the week, not just on weekends,” Walsh said. “For me, this usually means finding a brief window in my day to sit outside and waking up earlier to read my Bible and eat breakfast. It makes me feel more positive when going about my day and [I] have more energy.”