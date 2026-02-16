‘Declassifying the Black Experience’ brings to light common struggles among students

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

The Baylor National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Black Student Union joined together on Monday night for one purpose — to declassify the shared struggles of Black students at a predominantly white institution.

NAACP and BSU hosted “Declassifying the Back Experience” on Monday night in the SUB Fentress Room. The event was held to unpack experiences that few discuss, but many recognize, giving Black students the chance to express themselves and the struggles they face.

The event transformed the space into an atmosphere of raw and honest dialogue. Students gathered to share their personal narratives, shedding light on the realities that they navigate.

The event’s structure encouraged participation through several activities. Attendees “stepped forward,” an experience where students physically moved forward in response to shared experiences. Discussion time in small groups gave five different scenarios centered on prompts about navigating predominantly white spaces. And finally, they wrote and read aloud letters to their freshmen selves.

The event’s activities were built around the idea of declassification, or speaking about injustices that usually go unnoticed, hidden or ignored. Activities like “step forward” helped students visualize the declassification of the shared struggles, revealing that they were not alone in their experiences.

The flyer had a “top secret” stamp in the corner, enforcing the idea that Black experiences are not intentionally concealed, but operate based on insider language.

Houston junior Jada Donatto said she operates in these shared experiences herself.

“When you see another Black person on campus, you at least acknowledge their presence,” Donatto said.

Sherwood, Ark., senior Mia Ellington-Williams said she often feels like she’s alone in her struggles, but events like this one helped her and others find a sense of belonging.

“I just want students to realize we’re all going through the same things, and you may not have figured out a way to navigate it just yet, but somebody next to you knows how to conquer it,” Ellington-Williams said.

The scenarios discussed included microaggressions, cultural difference and more. Nassau, Bahamas, senior Daria Richardson said she feels pressure to represent an entire community, which leaves her feeling lonely. The event helped by showing her people who shared her struggles.

“It made me feel seen, and it made me feel like … this experience that I go through, these little things that I go through are not all in my head, but other people have experienced it too,” Richardson said.

BSU and NAACP wanted students to leave realizing that they have a community that understands their struggles. Ellington-Williams talks about the takeaway being the community.

“So [we’re] showing that we have a community at Baylor,” Ellington-Williams said. “We also have shared experiences, we have individual experiences, but the fact that we have each other to share them with.”