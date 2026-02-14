SLIDESHOW: The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

Harlem Globetrotters guard Justin “X-Over” Tompkins carries his teammate, Lucius “Too Tall” Winston to the bench during their game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
The Harlem Globetrotters make sure to engage with their fans during their games, such as during this slow motion high-five bit during their game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Harlem Globetrotters forward Joe “Jumpin” Ballard dunks the ball during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Showman Chandler "Bulldog" Mack spills popcorn on the audience during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Harlem Globetrotters guard Lucius “Too Tall” Winston struggles to get down from the rim during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Harlem Globetrotters forward Marcus “Bones” Driscoll II poses for the camera during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
The Harlem Globetrotters pose with Aundre Branch, a Baylor Athletics Hall-of-Famer and former Harlem Globetrotter, and Jason Cook, Baylor University's Vice President for Marketing and Communications. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Harlem Globetrotters guard Latif “Jet” Rivers dances the ball around the Washington Generals' defense during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Harlem Globetrotters guard Justin “X-Over” Tompkins splashes his teammate Latif “Jet” Rivers with water during the Globetrotters game at Foster Pavilion on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.