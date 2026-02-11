No more marathons: 4 things to do in your 20s

By Alyssa Meyers | Photographer

It seems these days that whenever you open Instagram, you can find someone running a marathon, playing pickleball or taking a trip to Japan. So why have everyone in their 20s decided to run to cope during their quarter-life crisis? Personally, I couldn’t tell you because you could not pay me to run that long, not to mention that you also have to pay an entry fee to run. You’re probably wondering what you can do besides these performative activities, and I am here to give you some other ideas.

1. Take a road trip

There is no better time in your life to take a weekend trip with your friends than in college. Waco is a central location to some pretty awesome places that cater to all different lifestyles. For the outdoorsy people, the greater Austin area has great trails and natural springs. Going farther west, you hit the Texas Hill Country, with pretty scenic views and some great antiquing if that’s your vibe. If you’re feeling really adventurous, you can attempt a weekend Big Bend National Park trip where you can truly disconnect from school and society. Other fun day trips to Dallas and Fort Worth are great for getting in your big city shopping and exploring new food options.

2. Pick up a craft

Even though you may not be the most creative person, picking up a craft like needlepointing, crocheting or even journaling is a great way to learn something new and get off your screen. I think that there is a lot to say about making something yourself.

3. Host a night in

The idea of dinner parties and game nights seems so millennial; however, I think these events are a great way to gather with friends. There are so many fun and unique “board night” ideas or monthly dinner party ideas on social media. Hosting is a daunting task, so potlucks are another option. Game nights are also a fun option to be with friends and even show off your competitive side.

4. Read a book

Hot take: Reading can actually be fun. I know that reading outside of school can be a lot, but if you find a genre you truly enjoy, reading can be great for decompressing. There are also various benefits to reading, like improving attention span, expanding your vocabulary and continual lifelong learning.

At the end of the day, there is no right way to handle a quarter-life crisis, and it certainly doesn’t require a race bib or a passport stamp. Sometimes coping looks a lot quieter — a long drive with friends, a half-finished craft, a crowded dinner table or a book you can’t put down. Maybe the real goal isn’t to prove you’re thriving, but to find small moments that make this strange in-between phase feel a little better.