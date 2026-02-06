Lariat TV News: Big concert at McLane, Baylor’s birthday and Men’s basketball home win

By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are set to light up McLane Stadium on May 19th, with Nashville singer Carter Faith opening the show.

Baylor University celebrated 181 years of academics, faith, and tradition, honoring generations of students who have called the campus home.

And in sports, Baylor men’s basketball tallied an 86-67 win over Colorado at Foster Pavilion. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.