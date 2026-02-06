Close Menu
    Saturday, February 7

    Lariat TV News: Big concert at McLane, Baylor’s birthday and Men’s basketball home win

    By Irma Peña

    By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

    Post Malone and Jelly Roll are set to light up McLane Stadium on May 19th, with Nashville singer Carter Faith opening the show. 

    Baylor University celebrated 181 years of academics, faith, and tradition, honoring generations of students who have called the campus home. 

    And in sports, Baylor men’s basketball tallied an 86-67 win over Colorado at Foster Pavilion. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.

    Irma Peña is a senior from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She is excited to be part of the Lariat TV News staff as the Managing Editor. She loves to spend time with family and friends, watch soccer and any rom-com shows or movies. After graduation, she hopes to continue her career as a reporter/multimedia journalist.

