Badenhorst welcomes ‘privilege’ of playing on Court One

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Playing at Center Court is the dream of many aspiring tennis players. They hope one day to compete for a Grand Slam championship.

While it may not be on the grass at Wimbledon or under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open, playing on Court One is seen as a privilege in college tennis.

It is a sign of leadership when tennis is played in a team environment. Junior Devin Badenhorst sees that his position is meant to set the tone for Baylor in every match.

“In college tennis, every spot is as important as can be, but you got to lead from the front,” Badenhorst said. “That’s when you go up against the best guys in the country week in, week out.”

Those playing on Court One up the intensity because of the higher level of competition and the duty to be an example for their teammates.

Badenhorst just wanted to show up and play when he premiered on Court Three as a freshman. He realized the added responsibility that comes with being center stage.

“It has a lot of responsibility,” Badenhorst said. “In my freshman year, I was playing [Court] Three singles, and I feel like I was just going and playing.”

Head coach Michael Woodson said Badenhorst has grown since he played on Court Three. He has seen Badenhorst take on the roles that come with being the top player while continuing to become better as a tennis player.

He believes Badenhorst is the man to lead the Bears as they gear up to play four top-10 opponents in the next month and a half.

“Devin has really learned a lot over these past couple years, and he’s ready for that challenge,” Woodson said. “He’s going to play the best players in the country over the next eight [to] nine matches.”

Confidence is key for Badenhorst to compete at the highest level. It is also contagious coming from Court One. If he can play with confidence and swagger, the rest of the team will follow suit and compete at their best.

“You have to have a guy that really believes in himself,” Woodson said. “We all can follow [him] out onto the match court knowing he’s going to compete with the best in the country and he belongs there.”

Woodson also said that Badenhorst still has plenty of room to grow in his skill, seeing his potential to be a pro. Badenhorst still has another season of eligibility before his time at Baylor is up.

“He really is just scratching the surface,” Woodson said. “Devin has a very special future ahead of him, and I think we’re just starting to begin to see what he’s capable of.”

The leader is the catalyst for the team’s goals. Being prepared and ready to succeed every match is how players like Badenhorst help their team pursue its ultimate goal of a national championship.

“You got to be ready every week, and you got to recover well to get your body ready for every week,” Badenhorst said. “I want to keep doing better for the team because we have goal set in mind, and all we want to do is to win a national championship.”

Badenhorst also recognizes his appreciation goes beyond what court he plays on. He believes his emphasis on being a Bear contrasts with the motivations of other top players.

“It’s such a privilege for me being in Waco, representing Baylor,” Badenhorst said. “I feel like a lot of guys don’t really see it in that way and see it as in they play for their country or their team.”

Badenhorst’s sentiment is shared among his teammates. They relish playing alongside each other and wearing the green and gold.

“It’s a privilege for all the guys on the team,” Badenhorst said. “We just see it as a privilege every time we step on [the] court and compete next to each other.”