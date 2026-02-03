Valentine’s Day do’s & don’ts for singles

Reuben Samuels | Focus Editor

As a single, I love Valentine’s Day.

I know what you’re thinking.

“Why are you using your chance to write an opinion article to fish for a date?”

Well, one, that’s not a bad idea now that I think about it (might have to save that idea for next year).

Two, that’s not what I am trying to do.

What I am trying to do is spread awareness. Every year, I see singles suffer in sadness and sorrow for not having a valentine on Feb. 14. Whether we’ve recently experienced a breakup, have been single for a few years or are simply bored, most of us have felt some level of pain tied to this holiday.

As an individual who hasn’t dated since the beginning of his senior year in high school, I’ve felt at times like I was missing out. Dr. Cortney S. Warren writes that many singles feel “pressure to be in a relationship,” a pressure that makes Valentine’s Day feel especially dreadful. Now, as I sit a little over a year from graduating, I’ve realized there’s actually a lot to enjoy about this day — if you play your cards right.

So, since I care about my fellow singles, here are six Valentine’s Day dos & don’ts that might make this love-filled holiday a little better.

DON’T swipe up on their story

Let’s be honest, we have all thought about it. The boredom of singleness can push you to almost swipe up on that cute person’s Instagram story in hopes of finding a last-minute Valentine.

Trust me, it’s not a good look.

DO celebrate with friends

Whether it’s a Galentine’s brunch or hanging out with the boys, community makes any holiday better. Valentine’s Day is no exception. Text the group chat and get something going.

DON’T doomscroll on social media for about the next 48-72 hours

Trust me, your loneliness will thank me later (mostly).

DO get yourself a little something nice

Simply put, you deserve nice things. You deserve to feel cared for. So go ahead, buy the chocolate, the flowers or even the supersized teddy bear.

DON’T allow your dating circumstance determine your self-value

Every Valentine’s Day since I have been single, the same thought swirls around my mind: “What would this day look like if I were with …?”

It’s tempting to dwell on that, but I’ve found that when I do, I start letting my relationship status define who I am. I find it valuable to know that — whether I am dating or single — I am still me. My identity is still rooted in the truth that I have received a love I could never deserve.

I hope you realize the same.

DO check in on a friend who may still be struggling with loneliness

Even if you’ve mastered the art of being single on Valentine’s Day, chances are someone you know hasn’t. Send a text. Make a call. Forward this article. Ladies, buy your friends flowers. Fellas, check in on that friend who came to mind while reading this.

I really believe that if singles stop searching for cheap substitutes for love and start showing up for one another, something can change — not just in our friend groups, but in ourselves. By embracing Cupid’s favorite day together, Valentine’s Day can become a holiday we don’t just tolerate, but genuinely love.