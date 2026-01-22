Winter storm forces schedule changes for Baylor women’s basketball, men’s tennis

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Winter weather sweeping across Central Texas has forced schedule changes for multiple Baylor athletic programs, including No. 14 Baylor women’s basketball and No. 19 Baylor men’s tennis, as icy conditions threaten the region ahead of the weekend.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service posted on X that “confidence is high in a significant and impactful winter storm, but uncertainty remains in the exact storm track, timing, and heaviest placement of snow and ice.”

But with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Warning for Waco, Baylor women’s basketball’s matchup against Houston has been postponed from Sunday to Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Men’s tennis was also impacted by the forecast. Its scheduled match against ACU was postponed due to concerns over travel and court conditions. A date for the rescheduled match has yet to be announced.

While women’s basketball and men’s tennis have both been impacted by the dropping temperatures, men’s basketball remains scheduled to play Saturday at 5 p.m., pending further evaluation of weather and travel conditions, a Baylor Athletics spokesperson confirmed Thursday night. It would be Baylor’s only home sporting event over the weekend.